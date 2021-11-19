Mahesh V. Patel Acquires 25,000 Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lipocine stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,691. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.38. Lipocine Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
