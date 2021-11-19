Mahesh V. Patel Acquires 25,000 Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lipocine stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,691. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.38. Lipocine Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Lipocine by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 173,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lipocine by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 313,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

