MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. MamaMancini’s has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MamaMancini’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

