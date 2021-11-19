Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Man Group plc raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

BMTC stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $968.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

