Man Group plc Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

