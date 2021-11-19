Man Group plc Sells 120 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,398,000 after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $660.61 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $695.56.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

