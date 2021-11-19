Man Group plc Sells 21,848 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Man Group plc reduced its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 54.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $205,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

NYSE SAIL opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

