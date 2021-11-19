Man Group plc Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in ChargePoint by 62.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

