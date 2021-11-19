Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Banner by 351.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Banner by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

