Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.33 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MANU traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $681.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.74. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Get Manchester United alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Manchester United stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 173,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Manchester United as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several brokerages recently commented on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.