ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Sells $113,894.00 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.22.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on MAN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $28,061,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $29,573,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,039 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
