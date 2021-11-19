ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Sells $113,894.00 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $28,061,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $29,573,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,039 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

