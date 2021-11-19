ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 325.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter valued at $7,425,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

ManTech International stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

