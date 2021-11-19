Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,789,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,482 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

