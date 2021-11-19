Marathon Oil Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -268.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

