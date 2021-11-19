Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 619.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $110,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $198,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.17.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

