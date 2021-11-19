Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

