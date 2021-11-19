Mariner LLC Acquires New Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

MDLA opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,080,819.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,184 shares of company stock valued at $17,122,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

