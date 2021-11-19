Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 11,466 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AY shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -273.02%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.