Mariner LLC Increases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in UDR by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in UDR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

NYSE:UDR opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

