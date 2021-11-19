Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Internet Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INBK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INBK. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $44.55 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $439.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

