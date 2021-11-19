Mark Sachleben Sells 2,750 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $332,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NEWR stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

