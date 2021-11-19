Mark Sachleben Sells 2,750 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $332,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NEWR stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.92.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.