MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarketAxess by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MarketAxess by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,024,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,861,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MarketAxess by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,183,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $366.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.00 and a 12 month high of $601.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

