Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

MKFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

MKFG opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30. Markforged has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 193.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,400,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

