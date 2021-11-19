Marks and Spencer Group plc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marks and Spencer Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

