Maro Price Tops $0.24 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Maro has a market capitalization of $117.68 million and $72.24 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 115.8% against the dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00089718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 955,143,968 coins and its circulating supply is 498,118,812 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

