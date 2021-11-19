Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,798 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of Materialise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $6,420,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Materialise by 190.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 254,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 167,140 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Materialise stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

