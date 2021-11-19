Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,480 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.44% of So-Young International worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in So-Young International by 2,608.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in So-Young International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in So-Young International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.34. So-Young International Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

