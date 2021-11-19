Marshall Wace LLP Invests $5.04 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YTPG. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $17,438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $15,066,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $14,929,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,296,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

