Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

