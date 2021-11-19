Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 21,228 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in CRH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in CRH by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

