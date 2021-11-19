Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 69,461 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

