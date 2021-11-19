Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,658 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 262,159 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 455,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $12.18 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

