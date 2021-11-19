Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCFT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $544.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.