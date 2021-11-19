Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 5,478 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HARP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HARP opened at $6.93 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $226.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

