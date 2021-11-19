Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth $119,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $92.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.