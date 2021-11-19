Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 734 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36.

On Monday, September 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.82 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

