MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

MCFT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. 81,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,603. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $544.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

