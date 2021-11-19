Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Materialise by 2,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.