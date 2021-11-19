Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.90

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 13252423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

