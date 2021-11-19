Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Matthews International has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

MATW stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Matthews International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 258.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 66.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

