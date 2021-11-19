Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Down 12.7%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) dropped 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 107,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 42,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

