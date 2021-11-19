Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Trading Up 7.7%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $783.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,065,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

