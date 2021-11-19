Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Trading Up 7.7%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $783.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.98.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
