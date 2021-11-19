Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

