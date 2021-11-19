Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 49.6% in October

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 807.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

