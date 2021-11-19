Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 49.6% in October

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 807.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.