McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of McAfee by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McAfee by 1,727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 354,391 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in McAfee by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

