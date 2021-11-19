MCDEX Trading Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00222941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars.

