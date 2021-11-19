McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $225.44 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $168.88 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average of $200.55.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock worth $13,983,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

