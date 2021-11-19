Medicenna Therapeutics’ (MDNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MDNA opened at $2.24 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

