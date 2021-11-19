MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MEDNAX worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock worth $4,169,572 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

