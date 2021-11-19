Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $117.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,404. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

