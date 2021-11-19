MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 66% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $9,019.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00092679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,003.51 or 1.00803876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.62 or 0.07111751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

